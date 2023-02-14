Four Tigers projected to go in early rounds of the NFL draft

NFL.com released its latest three-round mock draft this week and four Tigers were featured in three different rounds.

The draft order was set ahead of any trades on Sunday, and this projection features some projected shake-ups via trade.

Going early on night one (April 27), Atlanta is pegged to stand pat on its selection and go with Atlanta-area product Myles Murphy at No. 8 overall.

"The Falcons could use another receiver to pair with 2022 first-rounder Drake London. Their lack of pass rush (finished 31st in sacks), however, means they grab Murphy, who is just the type of strong, long edge defender that new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen coached during his time with the Saints," said NFL.com's Chad Reuter.

Trenton Simpson is projected to join a number of Clemson defenders in Dallas currently at No. 26 overall.

"Dallas uses first- and second-round picks on stack linebackers as often as any team in the league. Simpson's cover and run-stopping skills could be a big help for the defense if Leighton Vander Esch and/or Anthony Barr leave via free agency," Reuter said.

Former No. 1 2020 prospect Bryan Bresee will be one to watch at the NFL combine in early March because his projections vary quite widely, from top-10 to No. 54 overall in the second round with this prediction.

Second-team All-ACC selection KJ Henry is picked go No. 99 overall to the San Francisco 49ers within the third round on day two.

Henry, a former 5-star prospect, tallied 147 career tackles (28.0 for loss), 13.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 1,771 snaps over 58 career games (24 starts) from 2018-22.

Bresee, a former 5-star prospect, was credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), 9.0 sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games (21 starts).

Simpson, a former 5-star prospect, with 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 1,443 snaps over 37 games (27 starts) from 2020-22.

Murphy, a former 5-star prospect, was credited with 139 tackles (37.0 for loss), 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass breakups in 1,543 snaps over 38 games (27 starts) from 2020-22.