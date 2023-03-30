|
Former Tiger greats encouraging Clemson Nation to support Tracy Johnson
|2023 Mar 30, Thu 13:06-
Clemson, SC—Former Clemson teammate
Terry Allen and former Clemson basketball player Wayne Buckingham are encouraging Clemson nation to support a
Go-Fund Me page that has been established for former Tiger fullback
Tracy Johnson and his family.
Support Tracy Johnson's Go-Fund Me Page Johnson, who started for the Tigers in the 1980s, is fighting cancer at a hospital in Atlanta. His wife Stephanie, who has been Johnson’s caretaker, and their three young children, need our support. Johnson was the starting fullback for Danny Ford’s teams in 1987 and 1988 when the Tigers won the ACC championship each year, finished with a 10-2 record and a top 10 national ranking in either the UPI or AP polls. He was also a key reserve on Clemson’s 1986 ACC Championship team that finished in the top 20. Johnson is regarded as one of the top combination runners and blockers from the running back position in school history. Over his Clemson career he gained 1,579 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. He had 180 career knockdown blocks, most on record by a Clemson running back. He was also regarded as one of the top short-yardage runners in school history. For his career he converted a first down on a short-yardage situation (third-down or fourth-down and less than two yards to go) 50 of 57 opportunities. Johnson was named an honorable mention All-American in 1987 when he had a career high 557 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Three of the touchdowns came against Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, still tied for the Clemson record for touchdowns in a bowl game. The native of Kannapolis, NC led the ACC in rushing touchdowns in 1987 and was second in total touchdowns. As a senior in 1988, he was an honorable mention All-American by Football News and gained 441 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Johnson was drafted in the 10th round by the Houston Oilers in the spring of 1989. He played eight years and 121 games in the NFL for four different franchises. His 121 games are third most among former Clemson running backs.
