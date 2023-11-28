Former Clemson WR loses coaching job at Notre Dame

"First of all, I want to thank Chansi for all the hard work he put into our program," said head coach Marcus Freeman in a press release.

"Over the past few days, we have continued discussions on the overall performance of our wide receiver group and my expectations for the development of that position. I decided it was in the program's best interest to part ways."

Stuckey was in his second season with the Irish after coaching one season at Baylor.

He was an offensive player development coach at Clemson in 2020 and a graduate assistant in Tiger Town in 2019.