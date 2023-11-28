CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson WR Chansi Stuckey loses coaching job at Notre Dame

Former Clemson WR Chansi Stuckey loses coaching job at Notre Dame
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 28 19:03

Notre Dame announced Tuesday that wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey is no longer on the staff.

"First of all, I want to thank Chansi for all the hard work he put into our program," said head coach Marcus Freeman in a press release.

"Over the past few days, we have continued discussions on the overall performance of our wide receiver group and my expectations for the development of that position. I decided it was in the program's best interest to part ways."

Stuckey was in his second season with the Irish after coaching one season at Baylor.

He was an offensive player development coach at Clemson in 2020 and a graduate assistant in Tiger Town in 2019.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
Clemson moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
Former Clemson WR loses coaching job at Notre Dame
Former Clemson WR loses coaching job at Notre Dame
Clemson D-lineman accepts Senior Bowl invite
Clemson D-lineman accepts Senior Bowl invite
Three Tiger defenders make first-team All-ACC
Three Tiger defenders make first-team All-ACC
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts