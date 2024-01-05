CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Hunter Helms is moving on to the FCS level with Rhode Island.
Hunter Helms is moving on to the FCS level with Rhode Island.

Former Clemson QB Hunter Helms signs with new school
by - 2024 Jan 5 18:47

Rhode Island announced the signing of former Clemson backup quarterback Hunter Helms on Friday:

Hunter Helms

Quarterback

West Columbia, S.C. | Clemson

6-2 | 215

Two years of eligibility

A walk-on turned scholarship recipient, Helms broke onto the scene at Clemson when he had a two-touchdown performance at Georgia Tech as a true freshman in 2020. Over nine games with the Tigers from 2020-23, where he played behind the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft in Trevor Lawrence, he completed 23-of-37 passes for 218 yards in addition to rushing four times for 13 yards. Helms earned a degree in construction science & management and will be pursuing an MBA at Rhode Island. With a pair of ACC Championship Game victories under his belt, he will look to help the Rams make a postseason push.

Lead Recruiter Patrick Murphy on Helms

"Hunter is a dual-threat quarterback with experience at the highest level in a nationally-prominent FBS program. He brings great size and has a big, extremely accurate arm. His game is also bolstered by his high football IQ and he will offer elite leadership skills to our locker room."

--

Rhode Island went 6-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association of the FCS level last year.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson's Sylla named MAC Hermann Trophy winner
Clemson's Sylla named MAC Hermann Trophy winner
Former Clemson QB signs with new school
Former Clemson QB signs with new school
Athlon's 'Way Too Early' 2024 ranking for Clemson
Athlon's 'Way Too Early' 2024 ranking for Clemson
No. 16 Tigers look to rebound hosting No. 8 UNC
No. 16 Tigers look to rebound hosting No. 8 UNC
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts