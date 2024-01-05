Former Clemson QB signs with new school

Former Clemson QB Hunter Helms signs with new school

TigerNet Staff by

Rhode Island announced the signing of former Clemson backup quarterback Hunter Helms on Friday: Hunter Helms Quarterback West Columbia, S.C. | Clemson 6-2 | 215 Two years of eligibility A walk-on turned scholarship recipient, Helms broke onto the scene at Clemson when he had a two-touchdown performance at Georgia Tech as a true freshman in 2020. Over nine games with the Tigers from 2020-23, where he played behind the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft in Trevor Lawrence, he completed 23-of-37 passes for 218 yards in addition to rushing four times for 13 yards. Helms earned a degree in construction science & management and will be pursuing an MBA at Rhode Island. With a pair of ACC Championship Game victories under his belt, he will look to help the Rams make a postseason push. Lead Recruiter Patrick Murphy on Helms "Hunter is a dual-threat quarterback with experience at the highest level in a nationally-prominent FBS program. He brings great size and has a big, extremely accurate arm. His game is also bolstered by his high football IQ and he will offer elite leadership skills to our locker room." -- Rhode Island went 6-5 in the Colonial Athletic Association of the FCS level last year.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now