Former Clemson QB commits to ACC rival

Former Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei commits to ACC rival

TigerNet Staff by

DJ Uiagalelei is returning to the ACC. The former Tigers quarterback committed to reigning ACC champion Florida State on Monday. Clemson will face Florida State in Tallahassee this season in a date to be scheduled. "That's where I wanted to go the whole time," Uiagalelei told ESPN. "I didn't talk to many other programs. For the most part, I was locked in at Florida State. I appreciated them throughout the whole process. I wanted to be a Seminole. I wanted to be part of the program. I'm just blessed that Coach Norvell wanted to take me. I can't wait to get there and get to work... "I want to be another guy, be a teammate. Put my hard hart on and go to work and join the brotherhood and be one of the guys. I want to go there and compete and work my tail off. I want to put my best foot forward, win an ACC championship, reach the College Football Playoff and ultimately win a national championship." Uiagalelei completed 180 out of 315 passes for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns and only seven inteceptions, leading Oregon State to a 8-4 record this season. During his time with the Tigers from 2020-22, he completed 515-of-861 passes (59.8 percent) for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 1,913 snaps over 36 games (28 starts). Uiagalelei made an ACC title game appearance in 2022, but returning Clemson starter Cade Klubnik finished out the game with an MVP performance. He announced a transfer portal entry the next day. DJ Uiagalelei tells ESPN that he has committed to Florida State. He committed to Mike Norvell in the last hour. https://t.co/UuQI13xncv — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 1, 2024 View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Uiagalelei (@shaboidj)

