Former Clemson defender announces transfer destination

Former Clemson defender David Ojiegbe announces transfer destination

TigerNet Staff by

Another Clemson transfer portal entry has found his new home, and that's staying in the ACC. Former four-star defensive end prospect and freshman David Ojiegbe announced a commitment to Pitt. He redshirted this season and played 11 snaps over two games. His commitment leaves only quarterback Hunter Helms as 2023 portal entries to not announce a commitment yet. Ojiegbe bio: Before Clemson: Helped St. John’s College High to the WCAC title in each of his final two seasons, including an 11-0 season in 2021 and 8-4 year in 2022 … posted 30 tackles for loss with 16 sacks to earn second-team MaxPreps All-America honors during his senior campaign … added 53 total tackles and two fumble recoveries … involved in four sacks in 7-3 WCAC championship victory over DeMatha in the final game of his prep career … two-time Washington Post All-Metro selection … all-conference honoree … named MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Year for the District of Columbia … played for Pat Ward at St. John’s … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando … was a national top-300 player by several major recruiting services … ranked No. 183 overall by 247Sports, which listed him as the second-best player in Washington, D.C. … ranked No. 227 and as a four-star player by PrepStar … rated No. 242 overall and as the third-best player in Washington, D.C. by On3 … ranked No. 245 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the second-best player in the D.C./Maryland area … ranked by Rivals as the second-best player in Washington, D.C. COMMITTED #H2P@CoachPartridge @Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/fpZxQIXLK3 — David Ojiegbe🥀 (@bigbossdae) December 19, 2023

