Former Clemson defender announces transfer destination

David Ojiegbe is staying in the ACC with Pitt.

Former Clemson defender David Ojiegbe announces transfer destination
by - 2023 Dec 19 15:32

Another Clemson transfer portal entry has found his new home, and that's staying in the ACC.

Former four-star defensive end prospect and freshman David Ojiegbe announced a commitment to Pitt.

He redshirted this season and played 11 snaps over two games.

His commitment leaves only quarterback Hunter Helms as 2023 portal entries to not announce a commitment yet.

Ojiegbe bio:

Before Clemson: Helped St. John’s College High to the WCAC title in each of his final two seasons, including an 11-0 season in 2021 and 8-4 year in 2022 … posted 30 tackles for loss with 16 sacks to earn second-team MaxPreps All-America honors during his senior campaign … added 53 total tackles and two fumble recoveries … involved in four sacks in 7-3 WCAC championship victory over DeMatha in the final game of his prep career … two-time Washington Post All-Metro selection … all-conference honoree … named MaxPreps Defensive Player of the Year for the District of Columbia … played for Pat Ward at St. John’s … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando … was a national top-300 player by several major recruiting services … ranked No. 183 overall by 247Sports, which listed him as the second-best player in Washington, D.C. … ranked No. 227 and as a four-star player by PrepStar … rated No. 242 overall and as the third-best player in Washington, D.C. by On3 … ranked No. 245 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the second-best player in the D.C./Maryland area … ranked by Rivals as the second-best player in Washington, D.C.

