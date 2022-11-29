Former Clemson DB has surgery, potentially out for season

Former Clemson DB Andrew Booth Jr. has surgery, potentially out for season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell held his press conference Monday and said that rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. had surgery for his meniscus injury and could miss the rest of the season.

"He came out of the Dallas game with some soreness and tried to work through some of that, and then we ended up getting a couple other looks at it, and it was deemed to be a meniscus injury."

O'Connell doesn't know how long he will be out.

"And as many people know, when you have those, you really don't know until you go in whether it's going to be a repair or potentially something small enough to just clean up and hopefully have him available," O'Connell said. "It's either going to be something that potentially ends his season or something that we'd be looking to hopefully have him back at some point in January."

For the season, Booth has 12 tackles.

Booth was drafted with the 42nd overall pick out of Clemson.