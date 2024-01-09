Former Clemson coach set to retire

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Former Clemson coach Kevin Steele set to retire
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jan 9 09:13

Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is set to retire from coaching, according to multiple reports, including ESPN.

The 65-year-old coach has been in the profession for 40 years and just finished his third stint with Alabama.

In 2022, he was the defensive coordinator at Miami.

He has been a defensive coordinator for 12 years with stops at Alabama, Auburn, Clemson (2009-2011), LSU, and Miami.

While at Clemson, the Tigers won the 2011 ACC title, their first since 1991.

He also was the head coach at Baylor (1999-2002), where he compiled a 9-36 in four seasons.

