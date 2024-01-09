Former Clemson coach set to retire

|
Former Clemson coach Kevin Steele set to retire
2024 Jan 9 09:13- -
Alabama defensive coordinator
Kevin Steele is set to retire from coaching, according to multiple reports, including ESPN.
The 65-year-old coach has been in the profession for 40 years and just finished his third stint with Alabama. In 2022, he was the defensive coordinator at Miami. He has been a defensive coordinator for 12 years with stops at Alabama, Auburn, Clemson (2009-2011), LSU, and Miami. While at Clemson, the Tigers won the 2011 ACC title, their first since 1991. He also was the head coach at Baylor (1999-2002), where he compiled a 9-36 in four seasons.
The 65-year-old coach has been in the profession for 40 years and just finished his third stint with Alabama.
In 2022, he was the defensive coordinator at Miami.
He has been a defensive coordinator for 12 years with stops at Alabama, Auburn, Clemson (2009-2011), LSU, and Miami.
While at Clemson, the Tigers won the 2011 ACC title, their first since 1991.
He also was the head coach at Baylor (1999-2002), where he compiled a 9-36 in four seasons.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Kevin Steele