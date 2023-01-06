FIRST LOOK: Clemson Tiger Mascot bobbleheads released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled three officially licensed, limited-edition Clemson Tigers Bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day, which is celebrated annually on January 7th.

"Clemson bobbleheads have always been very popular, so we’re excited to be releasing these new bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think these will be very popular bobbleheads for Clemson alumni, fans, students, faculty, and staff everywhere.”

The bobbleheads feature Clemson University’s mascot, The Tiger, in three different football jerseys — white, orange, and purple and each individually numbered to only 2,023.

The bobbleheads are $35 each or $100 for the set of 3 plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.