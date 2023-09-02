ESPN's College GameDay makes Clemson-Duke predictions

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's College GameDay weighed in with their picks on the Labor Day matchup for Clemson at Duke. The flagship college football preview show hosted on-site in Charlotte at the North Carolina-South Carolina game Saturday night. The Tigers and Blue Devils kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN Monday. Here's how they picked them: College GameDay picks for Clemson-Duke Desmond Howard: Clemson - "I think Clemson is going to be on a mission this season and it starts Monday night against Duke. I'm going Tigers." Pat McAfee: Clemson - "Will Shipley is back. You (Howard) and me are on the same page. Cade Klubnik I think is going to be much better than he was in the past. Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator, I like Clemson a lot." Celebrity guest picker Darius Rucker: Duke - "Last night when they gave me the games, I was going to go with Clemson, but my son said to me today, 'Dad, do you want to win or go with your heart?' The Duke Blue Devils people!" Lee Corso: Clemson - "Not so fast (said to Rucker)." Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson - "There's reason to be excited about (Duke) what they can do. Riley Leonard is the real deal, but I'm with Des, I think Clemson is going to play with a chip on their shoulder. You talked about Cade Klubnik and Garrett Riley -- their offense being better, but they still play defense at Clemson. I think the defense will be the difference."

