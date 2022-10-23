ESPN analysts react to Clemson's comeback win over Syracuse

Clemson's fourth-quarter comeback against No. 14 Syracuse largely didn't move the needle one way or another with ESPN reactions from the weekend.

The Tigers stayed No. 5 in their power rankings, trailing Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan.

"The Tigers turned to backup quarterback Cade Klubnik to rally them to a 27-21 win over Syracuse in a game that was far from perfect," said ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "DJ Uiagalelei had three turnovers, sending him to the bench with Clemson down 21-10. Klubnik only threw four passes, but the offense settled down and relied on its powerful rushing game to take control. Clemson had 60 rushing attempts for 293 yards, both season highs, in its first comeback victory led by a backup quarterback since Chase Brice did it against Syracuse in 2018. Clemson won with a minus-3 turnover margin for the first time since 2012. The defense, meanwhile, held Syracuse without a score in the second half and limited Sean Tucker to five carries. Clemson has won 38 straight at home, an ACC record."

Syracuse is still No. 19 in those rankings and Wake Forest is holding strong at No. 11.

Five of the 15 ESPN Playoff picks for the "the current playoff picture" have Clemson involved, which is the fifth-most projections behind Michigan (7) and unanimous picks for Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee (15).

ESPN's David Hale assessed further Clemson's place in the title chase in another piece.

"If we're nitpicking, we'll find nearly all teams left wanting. In other words, it's all complicated," said Hale of the current Playoff picture. "But Swinney isn't nitpicking. Well, sure, he picked a few nits with his starting quarterback Saturday, but bygones are bygones now. The point is, Clemson won. So, too, did Alabama and Oregon and Penn State and Oklahoma State. Their chase continues.

"In the end, Clemson is 8-0, one of just six teams (Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU) left with a zero in the loss column.

"And when it comes time for the committee to pick nits and split hairs, that zero looms awfully large because winning every game is the one way to erase all the complications and make the committee's decision simple."