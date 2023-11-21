Dabo Swinney updates injuries with receivers

During the session, Swinney was asked about the injuries on his team.

He shared that receiver Beaux Collins is still sore from the torn plantar fascia he suffered in the win against North Carolina.

He is considered 'day-to-day' and probably won't practice this week.

For the season, Collins has 38 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Swinney said that receiver Antonio Williams remains 'day-to-day' but looks better with his injury.

He has 17 catches for 192 yards with two touchdowns in four games this season.

Swinney confirmed that receiver Troy Stellato is fine after his injury. He has 34 catches for 279 yards and a touchdown this season.