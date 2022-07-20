Dabo Swinney defends DJ Uiagalelei: "This dude's a freak"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the rounds with the media at the 2022 ACC Media Day in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday.

During an interview on SiriusXM, Swinney talked about how his starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is a winner and will be better in 2022 because of the adversity last season.

"This dude’s a freak," Swinney said. "And people talk about him like he’s some slapdick from Eastaboga Community College, and this guy can play the game at the highest level. He’s going to play the game at the highest level."

Swinney knows Big Cinco' didn't play up to his potential last year.

"He wasn’t great last year," Swinney said. "He was awesome as a freshman. He was awesome his whole career in high school. He’s a winner. He’s got all the tools, all the intangibles. But he is better because of what he went through."

A ton of injuries was one of the main factors why Uiagalelei lost his mojo on the gridiron.

"He’s had a lot of challenges, and then, all of a sudden, we’ve got three different centers," Swinney said. "We’ve got six OL, one’s a true freshman, a true freshman running back, and all of our receivers are out. Now, he tries to do too much. He loses his confidence. For the first time in his life, he’s had to deal with some criticism. This guy ain’t never been criticized. He’s been the GOAT during his life. Now, all of a sudden, he’s got MilkBone underwear on, and they’re chomping at him everywhere he goes."

