Clemson WR announced on roster for college all-star game

Clemson WR Joseph Ngata announced on roster for college all-star game

TigerNet Staff by

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl announced Joseph Ngata as part of the rosters for the postseason all-star game warmup for those going pro.

Ngata has not formally announced a decision to go pro or stay at Clemson as of Thursday afternoon.

He posted career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (526) and added two touchdown receptions in 659 offensive snaps over 14 games (all starts) this season.

Ngata capped the year with a career-high eight receptions for 84 yards in the Orange Bowl.

Ngata is credited with 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games (25 starts) from 2019-22.

He was a 5-star-rated prospect out of Folsom, California.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl airs on NFL network from Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

We’ve got a tiger in the building! @josephngata 🐅



Represented @ClemsonFB and recorded 88 receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns over 45 career games 👏



Welcome, Joseph 🤝

#NFLPABowl | #Path2Pasadena | #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/7FpMRFpYSx — The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) January 5, 2023