Clemson WR announced on roster for college all-star game

Joseph Ngata was announced as part of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which if plays in, means that he would not be returning to Clemson.
Clemson WR Joseph Ngata announced on roster for college all-star game
by - 2023 Jan 5, Thu 15:45

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl announced Joseph Ngata as part of the rosters for the postseason all-star game warmup for those going pro.

Ngata has not formally announced a decision to go pro or stay at Clemson as of Thursday afternoon.

He posted career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (526) and added two touchdown receptions in 659 offensive snaps over 14 games (all starts) this season.

Ngata capped the year with a career-high eight receptions for 84 yards in the Orange Bowl.

Ngata is credited with 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games (25 starts) from 2019-22.

He was a 5-star-rated prospect out of Folsom, California.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl airs on NFL network from Los Angeles on Jan. 28.

