|
Clemson wins Blood Bowl for fifth straight year over South Carolina
The Tigers triumphed over their rivals, the Gamecocks, in a significant victory.
Clemson secured the win in the 39th annual Blood Bowl against South Carolina. A remarkable 4,671 blood donations were contributed by the Tigers, with the potential to save over 14,000 lives. The Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, a coed service fraternity at Clemson, played a pivotal role in organizing various events throughout the week for the blood drive. Clemson is set to be awarded a trophy during the football game tonight to commemorate their win in the 'blood' battle against South Carolina. Congratulations to all the participants who made a positive contribution to their community! Well done!
Clemson secured the win in the 39th annual Blood Bowl against South Carolina.
A remarkable 4,671 blood donations were contributed by the Tigers, with the potential to save over 14,000 lives.
The Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, a coed service fraternity at Clemson, played a pivotal role in organizing various events throughout the week for the blood drive.
Clemson is set to be awarded a trophy during the football game tonight to commemorate their win in the 'blood' battle against South Carolina.
Congratulations to all the participants who made a positive contribution to their community! Well done!
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now