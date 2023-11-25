CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson wins Blood Bowl for fifth straight year over South Carolina

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 25 11:58

The Tigers triumphed over their rivals, the Gamecocks, in a significant victory.

Clemson secured the win in the 39th annual Blood Bowl against South Carolina.

A remarkable 4,671 blood donations were contributed by the Tigers, with the potential to save over 14,000 lives.

The Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, a coed service fraternity at Clemson, played a pivotal role in organizing various events throughout the week for the blood drive.

Clemson is set to be awarded a trophy during the football game tonight to commemorate their win in the 'blood' battle against South Carolina.

Congratulations to all the participants who made a positive contribution to their community! Well done!

