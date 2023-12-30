Clemson standout returning for 2024 season

Clemson fans received good news on Saturday as veteran punter Aidan Swanson made it official on X that he will be returning for his sixth season in Tiger Town.

"Let's run it back! Forever grateful to this program, university, community and Tiger fans everywhere. Year 6, here...we...go," Swanson posted.

He averaged 41.8 yards on 70 career punts entering the 2023 season.