Clemson RB announces transfer destination

Clemson RB Domonique Thomas announces transfer destination
2023 Dec 16 11:04

Clemson's running back entry in the transfer portal has found his next destination.

Domonique Thomas announced a commitment to Georgia State of the Sun Belt Conference on Saturday.

Thomas had 18 rushes for 116 with a rushing touchdown this season.

He was initially a walk-on but earned a scholarship before the 2022 season. He started at NAIA Union College in Kentucky and finished 2023 having combined for 123 carries for 674 yards and seven touchdowns and 34 catches for 289 yards and a receiving touchdown for his collegiate career.

"Firstly, I want to thank GOD for blessing me with the opportunity to have experienced many special moments at Clemson," Thomas posted when announcing his Clemson departure. "A special thanks to Coach Swinney, Coach Spiller, and the entire program for helping me grow to be the best version of myself."

"To my brothers, I will always appreciate the bond we created over the past two years, and I wish y'all nothing but the best. After prayer and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining."

Former Clemson defender Kevin Swint went to Georgia State last year and totaled 20 tackles (4.5 for loss) with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over eight games.

