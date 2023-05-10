Clemson listed behind FSU in ACC title Vegas odds

BetOnline released conference odds on Wednesday:

Odds to win ACC 2023

Florida State 8/5 (+160)

Clemson 19/10 (+190)

North Carolina 6/1 (+600)

Louisville 10/1 (+1000)

NC State 12/1 (+1200)

Miami Florida 18/1 (+1800)

Pittsburgh 22/1 (+2200)

Duke 33/1 (+3300)

Wake Forest 40/1 (+4000)

Syracuse 50/1 (+5000)

Boston College 100/1 (+10000)

Georgia Tech 100/1 (+10000)

Virginia 100/1 (+10000)

Virginia Tech 100/1 (+10000)

ESPN gambling go-to Stanford Steve agrees with the Seminoles as the ACC favorite:

BetOnline set Clemson's win total over/under recently at 9.5 victories, while the Seminoles were slightly above that (10). North Carolina is next-best in the ACC (8.5), followed by Louisville and Miami (7.5).

Clemson hasn't had a preseason win total set below double-digit wins since 2017, which was also at 9.5 before an 11-1 regular season and eventual No. 1 ranking for the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers had 2/3 odds as a favorite to win the ACC last season ahead of the opener, ahead of Miami (5/1).

Clemson hosts Florida State on Sept. 23, seeking an eighth-consecutive victory in the series.