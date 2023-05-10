|
Clemson listed behind FSU in ACC title Vegas odds
|2023 May 10, Wed 12:24-
Florida State is the betting favorite over Clemson for the ACC crown.
BetOnline released conference odds on Wednesday: Odds to win ACC 2023 Florida State 8/5 (+160) Clemson 19/10 (+190) North Carolina 6/1 (+600) Louisville 10/1 (+1000) NC State 12/1 (+1200) Miami Florida 18/1 (+1800) Pittsburgh 22/1 (+2200) Duke 33/1 (+3300) Wake Forest 40/1 (+4000) Syracuse 50/1 (+5000) Boston College 100/1 (+10000) Georgia Tech 100/1 (+10000) Virginia 100/1 (+10000) Virginia Tech 100/1 (+10000) ESPN gambling go-to Stanford Steve agrees with the Seminoles as the ACC favorite: Can @FSUFootball handle the preseason hype with a loaded September⁉️ Our guy @StanfordSteve82 says, YES! BetOnline set Clemson's win total over/under recently at 9.5 victories, while the Seminoles were slightly above that (10). North Carolina is next-best in the ACC (8.5), followed by Louisville and Miami (7.5). Clemson hasn't had a preseason win total set below double-digit wins since 2017, which was also at 9.5 before an 11-1 regular season and eventual No. 1 ranking for the College Football Playoff. The Tigers had 2/3 odds as a favorite to win the ACC last season ahead of the opener, ahead of Miami (5/1). Clemson hosts Florida State on Sept. 23, seeking an eighth-consecutive victory in the series.
Big dawg also thinks the #Noles are the favorites to win the #ACC. Do you agree????
👀 https://t.co/lHEOL1dkc1 pic.twitter.com/FFTaj0T85E
BetOnline released conference odds on Wednesday:
Odds to win ACC 2023
Florida State 8/5 (+160)
Clemson 19/10 (+190)
North Carolina 6/1 (+600)
Louisville 10/1 (+1000)
NC State 12/1 (+1200)
Miami Florida 18/1 (+1800)
Pittsburgh 22/1 (+2200)
Duke 33/1 (+3300)
Wake Forest 40/1 (+4000)
Syracuse 50/1 (+5000)
Boston College 100/1 (+10000)
Georgia Tech 100/1 (+10000)
Virginia 100/1 (+10000)
Virginia Tech 100/1 (+10000)
ESPN gambling go-to Stanford Steve agrees with the Seminoles as the ACC favorite:
Can @FSUFootball handle the preseason hype with a loaded September⁉️ Our guy @StanfordSteve82 says, YES!
BetOnline set Clemson's win total over/under recently at 9.5 victories, while the Seminoles were slightly above that (10). North Carolina is next-best in the ACC (8.5), followed by Louisville and Miami (7.5).
Clemson hasn't had a preseason win total set below double-digit wins since 2017, which was also at 9.5 before an 11-1 regular season and eventual No. 1 ranking for the College Football Playoff.
The Tigers had 2/3 odds as a favorite to win the ACC last season ahead of the opener, ahead of Miami (5/1).
Clemson hosts Florida State on Sept. 23, seeking an eighth-consecutive victory in the series.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now