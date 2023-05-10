CLEMSON FOOTBALL

FSU is the betting favorite for the ACC, despite losing seven in a row to Clemson and the Tigers winning all but one ACC crown since 2015.
FSU is the betting favorite for the ACC, despite losing seven in a row to Clemson and the Tigers winning all but one ACC crown since 2015.

Clemson listed behind FSU in ACC title Vegas odds
by - 2023 May 10, Wed 12:24

Florida State is the betting favorite over Clemson for the ACC crown.

BetOnline released conference odds on Wednesday:

Odds to win ACC 2023

Florida State 8/5 (+160)

Clemson 19/10 (+190)

North Carolina 6/1 (+600)

Louisville 10/1 (+1000)

NC State 12/1 (+1200)

Miami Florida 18/1 (+1800)

Pittsburgh 22/1 (+2200)

Duke 33/1 (+3300)

Wake Forest 40/1 (+4000)

Syracuse 50/1 (+5000)

Boston College 100/1 (+10000)

Georgia Tech 100/1 (+10000)

Virginia 100/1 (+10000)

Virginia Tech 100/1 (+10000)

ESPN gambling go-to Stanford Steve agrees with the Seminoles as the ACC favorite:

BetOnline set Clemson's win total over/under recently at 9.5 victories, while the Seminoles were slightly above that (10). North Carolina is next-best in the ACC (8.5), followed by Louisville and Miami (7.5).

Clemson hasn't had a preseason win total set below double-digit wins since 2017, which was also at 9.5 before an 11-1 regular season and eventual No. 1 ranking for the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers had 2/3 odds as a favorite to win the ACC last season ahead of the opener, ahead of Miami (5/1).

Clemson hosts Florida State on Sept. 23, seeking an eighth-consecutive victory in the series.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson projected as NCAA regional host in latest predictions
Clemson projected as NCAA regional host in latest predictions
Clemson women's rugby team wins National Championship
Clemson women's rugby team wins National Championship
Former Tiger named US Vice President of Sporting
Former Tiger named US Vice President of Sporting
Valerie Cagle named ACC Player of the Year, five Tigers earn All-ACC honors
Valerie Cagle named ACC Player of the Year, five Tigers earn All-ACC honors
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week