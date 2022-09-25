Clemson in this week's updated AP Top 25

Clemson maintained its No. 5 ranking in this week's Associated Press Top 25.

They will take on the new No. 10 NC State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Death Valley (ABC).

Clemson topped Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime at Truist Field on Saturday to stay unbeaten, while NC State moved to 4-0 with a win over UConn.

No. 1 Georgia topped Kent State 39-22 at home, while Alabama (55-3 over Vandy) and Ohio State (52-21 over Wisconsin) dominated in conference play and Michigan held on against Maryland, 34-27, at home. Brent Venables and Oklahoma were charging for a top-5 spot but suffered a 41-34 loss to open Big 12 play at home versus Kansas State. Previous No. 7 Southern Cal came back on the road to top Oregon State, 17-14.

Oklahoma fell to No. 18.

More ACC reps include Wake Forest (22), Florida State (23) and Pitt (24).

New @AP_Top25 poll



1-Georgia

2-Bama

3-Ohio State

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Kentucky

8-Tennessee

9-Okla State

10-NC St

11-Penn St

12-Utah

13-Oregon

14-Ole Miss

15-Washington

16-Baylor

17-A&M

18-OU

19-BYU

20-Arkansas

21-Minnesota

22-Wake

23-Florida St

24-Pitt

25-Kansas St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 25, 2022

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1