|
Clemson in this week's updated AP Top 25
|2022 Sep 25, Sun 14:22-
Clemson maintained its No. 5 ranking in this week's Associated Press Top 25.
They will take on the new No. 10 NC State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Death Valley (ABC).
Clemson topped Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime at Truist Field on Saturday to stay unbeaten, while NC State moved to 4-0 with a win over UConn.
No. 1 Georgia topped Kent State 39-22 at home, while Alabama (55-3 over Vandy) and Ohio State (52-21 over Wisconsin) dominated in conference play and Michigan held on against Maryland, 34-27, at home. Brent Venables and Oklahoma were charging for a top-5 spot but suffered a 41-34 loss to open Big 12 play at home versus Kansas State. Previous No. 7 Southern Cal came back on the road to top Oregon State, 17-14.
Oklahoma fell to No. 18.
More ACC reps include Wake Forest (22), Florida State (23) and Pitt (24).
New @AP_Top25 poll— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 25, 2022
1-Georgia
2-Bama
3-Ohio State
4-Michigan
5-Clemson
6-USC
7-Kentucky
8-Tennessee
9-Okla State
10-NC St
11-Penn St
12-Utah
13-Oregon
14-Ole Miss
15-Washington
16-Baylor
17-A&M
18-OU
19-BYU
20-Arkansas
21-Minnesota
22-Wake
23-Florida St
24-Pitt
25-Kansas St
Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1