Clemson football by the numbers: Tiger defense shows out in Syracuse

We are now five games into building a stat profile for the team, and what held steady or improved in top-tier rankings comes on defense with a Top 10 unit in fumbles recovered (7th; 5) and yards allowed (267.4).

Just outside the Top 10 marker is rushing defense (11th; 83.2 YPG) and pass efficiency D (11th; 104.19 rating allowed), while the group is up to 16th in turnovers gained (10) and Top 25 in passing defense (23rd; 182.2 YPG).

Turnovers playing a part on both sides, the Tigers could stand to improve in red zone TD percentage (82nd; 58.6) and red zone TD percentage allowed (89th; 66.7).

Thirteen Syracuse tackles for loss sent Clemson into repeated long down-and-distance situations, and over 40 spots back to 83rd in TFLs allowed a game overall (6.2).

On the plus side special teams-wise, Aidan Swanson is up to 16th nationally in yards per punt (45.7).

Sixteen is a popular number because Cade Klubnik is up to 16th in completions per game 23.8) and passing TDs (11 TDs), and freshman D-end TJ Parker is 16th in TFLs per game (1.5).

Clemson

Top 10 ranks

Defensive TDs 4 (2), fumbles recovered 7 (5), total defense 9 (267.4 YPG).

Top 35 ranks

Rushing defense 11 (83.2 YPG), passing efficiency defense 11 (104.19 rating), time of possession 15 (32:33), passes had intercepted 16 (4), turnovers gained 16 (10), fewest penalties per game 17 (4.4), passing defense 23 (182.2 YPG), fewest penalty yards per game 24 (38.8), tackles for loss 24 (7 PG), third down offense 25 (.479), total offense 27 (457.2 YPG), completion percentage 29 (.668), punt returns 29 (12.3 per), scoring offense 35 (35.2 PPG).

80th or worse

Turnovers lost 80 (8), red zone TD percentage 82 (58.6), tackles for loss allowed 83 (6.2 PG), red zone TD percentage allowed 89 (66.7), fourth-down offense 104 (.333), passing yards per completion 114 (10.4), kickoff return defense 119 (24.7 per), blocked kicks allowed 117 (2), fumbles lost 125 (6), red zone offense 125 (.690).

Top Clemson players in national ranks

Top 10: N/A

Top 35: Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 16 (23.8), passing TDs - 16 (11 TDs), points responsible for 26 (78), points responsible for per game 29 (15.6), passing yards 34 (1,239); TJ Parker - tackles for loss per game 16 (1.5); Aidan Swanson - punting 16 (45.7), Wade Woodaz - interceptions - 22 (3 INTs), INTs per game 34 (0.4).

(Stats per the NCAA and CFBStats.com)