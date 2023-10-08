Clemson football by the numbers: Midseason rankings

Wes Goodwin's group jumped 57 spots in touchdown percentage allowed inside the 20 (32nd; 50%), with just one TD given up in five Wake Forest tries and only three scores period allowed there.

Clemson also vaulted 59 places in sacks per game (42nd; 2.5) with a four-sack effort Saturday.

The Top 10 stats at the midseason bye week all come on the defensive side with defensive TDs (7th; 2), total defense (7th; 261.8 YPG), fumbles recovered (8th; 6) and passing efficiency defense (10th; 104.21).

The next is also on that side of the ball with rushing defense (11th; 86.3 YPG).

The top offensive categories are passes had intercepted (16th; 2), third down offense (29th; .464), completion percentage (28th; .665) and rushing offense (34th; 188.2 YPG).

The bottom three categories are mostly on the offensive side with red zone offense (119th; .697), passing yards per completion (121st; 10.3) and fumbles lost (127th; 8).

Clemson

Top 10 ranks

Defensive TDs 7 (2), total defense 7 (261.8 YPG), fumbles recovered 8 (6), passing efficiency defense 10 (104.21 rating).

Top 35 ranks

Rushing defense 11 (86.3 YPG), passes had intercepted 16 (2), turnovers gained 16 (11), fewest penalties per game 17 (4.4), red zone defense 17 (.714), tackles for loss 17 (7.3 PG), time of possession 18 (32:21), passing defense 23 (182.2 YPG), third down defense 24 (.326), fewest penalty yards per game 24 (38.8), third down offense 29 (.464), completion percentage 28 (.665), red zone TD percentage allowed 32 (50), scoring defense 33 (19.3), rushing offense 34 (188.2), total offense 35 (437.3).

80th or worse

Turnovers lost 90 (10), red zone TD percentage 90 (57.6), blocked kicks allowed 112 (2), kickoff return defense 118 (24.7 per), red zone offense 119 (.697), passing yards per completion 121 (10.3), fumbles lost 127 (8).

Top Clemson players in national ranks

Top 10: N/A

Top 35: TJ Parker - tackles for loss per game 16 (1.4); Aidan Swanson - punting 19 (45.1); Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 21 (22.8), points responsible for 27 (84), passing TDs - 33 (11 TDs); Wade Woodaz - interceptions - 33 (2); RJ Mickens - forced fumbles - 34 (.33).

More stats

Scoring offense - 46 (32.2 PPG), punt returns 50 (10.1), net punting 55 (39.75), turnover margin 57 (0.17), passing efficiency 63 (138.47), tackles for loss allowed 64 (5.5).

Advanced metrics

SP+: 11th (No. 26 offense/No. 7 defense/No. 69 special teams)

FPI: 18th (60th offense/5th defense/132nd special teams)

(Stats per the NCAA and CFBStats.com)