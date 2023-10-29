Clemson football by the numbers at 4-4: Best and worst of national rankings

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Turnovers and offensive woes continued in Raleigh, and that reflects in Clemson's place in the national rankings over eight-plus weeks of football across the nation. Dabo Swinney's Tigers slipped to 95th in tackles for loss allowed (6.5 per game) and 107th in turnovers lost (15) in the 24-17 defeat. Outside of some struggles containing dynamic freshman WR Kevin Concepcion, the Tiger defense moved up in several areas, particularly to No. 6 nationally in yards allowed and Top 15 in both passing (9th) and rushing defense (15th). In ESPN's SP+ ($), Clemson is No. 21 overall with the No. 41 offense, No. 11 defense and No. 84 special teams group. This weekend's loss was to No. 52 in the SP+ standings, where NC State is No. 79 on offense, No. 33 on defense and No. 6 on special teams. Clemson is 20th in the latest ESPN Football Power Index ratings, as still narrowly the ACC's second-highest-rated team (Louisville is 21st and favored to make the ACC Championship game versus Florida State). Clemson Top 10 ranks Total defense 6 (226.8 YPG), passing defense 9 (167.8 YPG). Top 35 ranks Tackles for loss 11 (7.6 PG), defensive TDs 12 (2), passing efficiency defense 12 (109.14 rating), rushing defense 15 (99.1 YPG), fumbles recovered 26 (6), fewest penalties per game 29 (5), passes had intercepted 29 (5), time of possession 31 (31:40), third down defense 32 (.342), fourth-down defense 33 (.400), completion percentage 33 (.647). 80th or worse Tackles for loss allowed 95 (6.5 PG), red zone TD percentage 99 (53.7), passing yards per completion 104 (10.4), turnovers lost 107 (15), blocked kicks allowed 103 (2), red zone offense 121 (.707), kickoff return defense 124 (25.3 per), field goal make percentage 125 (.500), fumbles lost 127 (10). Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: N/A Top 35: Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 17 (23.5); Aidan Swanson - punting 33 (43.7). (Stat rankings per the NCAA of all eligible teams and CFBStats.com)

