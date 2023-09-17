Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds

Florida State, which is ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, enters as a 2.5-point favorite (FanDuel).

The Seminoles (3-0) stumbled to a 31-29 win at a struggling Boston College team on Saturday, while Clemson (2-1) sped away to a 48-14 win over AAC team Florida Atlantic.

FSU owns one of the more impressive wins of the young season, topping previously top-5-ranked LSU 45-24 in Orlando in a season opener.

Clemson dropped its opener, 28-7 at Duke, and fell out of the AP rankings last week after struggles in the first half versus FCS team Charleston Southern.

Clemson was a 3-point favorite in early summer odds over FSU, and the teams switched places as preseason Vegas favorites for the ACC at one point.

The Tigers have won seven in a row over Florida State, with the last being a 34-28 decision in Tallahassee last year.

Kickoff is set for noon on ABC Saturday.