Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds
The two favorites for the ACC Championship Game meet in Death Valley this week, and Saturday's events tweaked how some see Saturday's game.
Florida State, which is ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation, enters as a 2.5-point favorite (FanDuel). The Seminoles (3-0) stumbled to a 31-29 win at a struggling Boston College team on Saturday, while Clemson (2-1) sped away to a 48-14 win over AAC team Florida Atlantic. FSU owns one of the more impressive wins of the young season, topping previously top-5-ranked LSU 45-24 in Orlando in a season opener. Clemson dropped its opener, 28-7 at Duke, and fell out of the AP rankings last week after struggles in the first half versus FCS team Charleston Southern. Clemson was a 3-point favorite in early summer odds over FSU, and the teams switched places as preseason Vegas favorites for the ACC at one point. The Tigers have won seven in a row over Florida State, with the last being a 34-28 decision in Tallahassee last year. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC Saturday.
