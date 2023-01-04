Clemson DE makes NFL decision

Clemson DE KJ Henry makes NFL decision

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson defensive end KJ Henry formally declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

Henry released a video thanking Clemson for his time after his fifth year with the Tigers.

"With that being said, my time here has come to an end," Henry said. "It's not over but it's until I see you next time. But it's my time to declare for the 2023 NFL draft."

Henry registered 147 career tackles (28.0 for loss), 13.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 1,771 snaps over 58 career games (24 starts).

He was a permanent team captain this past season, garnering third-team All-America honors and first-team All-ACC with 59 tackles (9 for loss), 3.5 sacks, six pass breakups and a team-high 24 QB pressures.

Henry joins Myles Murphy, Davis Allen, Jordan McFadden, Trenton Simpson and Bryan Bresee among 2022 Tigers to declare for the draft.