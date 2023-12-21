CLEMSON FOOTBALL

RJ Mickens is coming back for next season.
Clemson DB RJ Mickens makes decision on playing future
by - 2023 Dec 21 19:57

Clemson senior safety RJ Mickens announced on Thursday that he is coming back for another season.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that Mickens was wavering on whether to go to the NFL or use his extra waiver season with the Tigers.

"After much thought and prayer, I have decided that I will be returning to Clemson for my final year," Mickens said on social media. "This university means the world to me, and we've got unfinished business."

He is a NFL legacy who enters the 2023 bowl season having recorded 141 tackles (6.5 for loss), five interceptions, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery over 1,370 career snaps in 46 games (16 starts).

Mickens is ranked third on the team this season with 47 tackles (3.0 for loss) and credited with four pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 478 snaps over 10 games (eight starts).

Subject (Replies: 55) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Yes it is!!! Glad to hear it.***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 GotGRR
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 Doc Diesel®
spacer HECK YEA!!!!
 clemson7024
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 colemanfan
spacer SUPER GOOD NEWS!! RJ!!!!
 cjgaddy
spacer Yes! Great news....
 tiger B
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 newnan®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 dascoreathalf
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 hutto117®
spacer Lets give that man an NIL deal!
 lovingit®
spacer Re: Lets give that man an NIL deal!
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Put me down for $100***
 Fluxus
spacer YES!!! A THOUSAND TIMES YES!!!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 Tmatthk®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 TigerNick04
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 Dugatiger®
spacer Big win, Let's GO!***
 Fluxus
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 curugby82
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 curugby82
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 mj941®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 mj941®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 mj941®
spacer That's a 5-Star In-House Portal right there.
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 TNTiger17
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 wildblulou®
spacer This is fantastic news, if he can stay healthy he will be a big part of our D***
 CM Shack®
spacer Awesome news.......
 retired®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 7Tiger7®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 Erikrez
spacer Way to go RJ! Lets make next season special!***
 ProjectTiger®
spacer Way to go RJ! Lets make next season special!***
 ProjectTiger®
spacer Re: Way to go RJ! Lets make next season special!***
 2000®
spacer Lets Go!
 GaTiger5®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 Tiger_Fan_007
spacer Fantastic news!! Go Tigers!!***
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Thanks for coming back, R.J.
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 CUGRAD1980®
spacer Met this young man at the gathering at the paw after the Wake game
 tiger5by5®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 robertdye
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 JDCAT
spacer RJ has been a perfect example of development
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson DB makes decision on playing future
 Thecatch2
