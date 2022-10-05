Clemson cornerbacks being sued for 2021 accident with Postal worker

Clemson cornerbacks Fred Davis and Malcolm Greene being sued for 2021 accident with Postal worker

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson cornerbacks Fred Davis and Malcolm Greene are being sued by a United States Postal Service worker for allegedly racing on a public highway and causing her severe, longterm physical disabilities as a result of a car crash.

Davis was charged with a misdemeanor at the time for his involvement in the July 2021 car incident on Highway 123 between his Dodge Charger and Karen Alvarez's US Postal vehicle.

According to the document filed with the 13th Judicial Circuit, “Defendant Greene and Defendant Davis were observed traveling in south on U.S. Highway 123, in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and the Defendants appeared to be racing their vehicles.

“Electronic data retrieved from the airbag control module (ACM) of the vehicle driven by Defendant Davis, indicates that Defendant Davis was traveling at 115 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone when he first applied his brakes 2.8 seconds before he collided with the rear of Plaintiff’s vehicle, causing Plaintiff’s vehicle to turn on its right side and slide over the median and across the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 123.”

According to the filing, Alvarez "sustained serious, severe, and permanent injuries including fractures of her skull, spine, pelvis, rib, and clavicle, from which she continues to suffer, and upon information and belief, will continue to suffer in the future."

Davis practiced with the team in the following fall camp and was said by Clemson to have faced “internal discipline” from the athletic department at the time. Greene was not mentioned as part of the punishment then.

"First of all, thankful, thankful to the good Lord. And I’m thankful to all those people, the responders, that were on the scene there, that what was an incredibly serious situation didn’t become tragic. And so I’m really thankful to the good Lord and all the people who were there,” Swinney said in August 2021. "And as far as Fred (Davis) goes, this is not of his character. I’m just incredibly disappointed in his decision-making. It’s just that simple. Just a poor decision. He’s going to deal with lots of consequences for that. You know, certainly, we’ve got policies in place from a university standpoint when it comes to misdemeanor charges and things like that. We will handle his discipline from an internal standpoint.

"But he’ll have consequences from this for a long, long, long time. And, again, that comes with consequences for our decisions. So it’s not something that is prolonged. He’s had immediate consequences from the moment that this happened, and his team discipline has already started and will continue today."

Swinney speaks next with media on a Zoom call after practice on Wednesday evening.