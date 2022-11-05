Breaking: Clemson clinches ACC Atlantic crown

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ACC is starting to become 'Another Clemson championship' with all the trophies in the last decade or so.

No. 4 Clemson is the 2022 ACC Atlantic Champions after Syracuse's 19-9 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

It's looking like the Tigers will likely face off against North Carolina, but nothing is finalized yet.

The 2022 Subway ACC Football Championship game will be played in Charlotte, NC, on Dec. 3rd inside Bank of America Stadium.

If you want football tickets through IPTAY, submit your ticket requests for the title game by November 9th.