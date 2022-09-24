CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson starting safety Andrew Mukuba is among those not available for the Wake Forest game.
Clemson announces travel roster; Andrew Mukuba, Sheridan Jones out
Clemson announced its players out from this week's depth chart with No. 21/16 Wake Forest on Saturday, and once again, the Tigers are missing a key figure in the secondary.

Clemson released its travel roster on Saturday and safety Andrew Mukuba, cornerback Sheridan Jones and defensive back Malcolm Greene did not make the trip.

Xavier Thomas (foot) was also not on the game roster for a fourth-straight week, while Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee are expected to make their return to the field after missing last week (Davis has been out since the opener).

Cornerback Nate Wiggins is another one set to return to the mix after missing last week.

Reserve defensive tackle Tré Williams was also not on the travel roster.


