CBS Sports projects Clemson, Florida State to major bowls

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has neither Clemson nor Florida State finishing in the Playoff running, and with both outside of the Top 6, he picks the Seminoles to take the ACC crown and a bid in the Orange Bowl versus LSU.

However, the Tigers are picked to be among the Top 10 as an at-large pick for the Peach Bowl and a matchup with a No. 6 Texas.

The Tigers and Longhorns have never met on the gridiron.

Since the advent of the College Football Playoff, the Tigers' New Year's Six games have either come in the Playoff or the Orange Bowl.

Palm's projected CFP is Georgia versus Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl and Michigan versus Alabama in the Rose.

The Peach Bowl this year is a noon game on Dec. 30, while the Orange is later that day at 4 p.m. The CFP semifinals are on Jan. 1.