By the numbers: Clemson finishes No. 1 in defensive TDs, turnovers gained out of bowl season

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

The bowl season is in the books, and one college football game is left, painting the picture of where Clemson football stands statistically out of the 2023 campaign. The best marks come on defense with No. 1 rankings in defensive touchdowns (5) and turnovers gained (28), also ranking Top 10 in pass efficiency defense (5th), fumbles recovered (5th), total yards allowed (6th; 278.7 per game), passing yards allowed (8th; 173.2 per game), and passes intercepted (9th; 16). In traditional offensive measures, Clemson finished 49th in scoring offense (29.8) and 50th in total offense (402.7 YPG), buoyed by the running game (42nd in rushing offense). The Tigers ranked 51st in the SP+ offensive efficiency rankings, 21st on defense and 66th on special teams. On the lower end, the Tigers had triple-digit rankings in tackles for loss allowed (100th), turnovers lost (105th), field goal make percentage (112th; which moved up from 128th before the South Carolina game), red zone offense (118th), passing yards per completion (125th) and fumbles lost (127th). Also in that area, while Clemson finished the bowl season in sixth when it comes to touchback percentage (82.9) -- after a lengthy return had already affected the numbers, the 102-yard kickoff TD allowed in the bowl secured the Tigers’ place at the bottom of FBS football in return average allowed (38.1). Individually, Phil Mafah's rushing TD count is Top 25 (22nd; 13) and Jonathan Weitz moved into the Top 35 in field goals per game (33rd; 1.4). Clemson Top 10 ranks Defensive TDs 1 (5), turnovers gained 1 (28), time of possession 4 (33:19), passing efficiency defense 5 (102.76 rating), fumbles recovered 5 (12), total defense 6 (278.7 YPG), passing defense 8 (173.2 YPG), passes intercepted 9 (16). Top 35 ranks Tackles for loss 11 (7.3 PG), kickoff returns 15 (23.9), third down defense 17 (.321), rushing defense 22 (114.6 YPG), fewest penalties per game 27 (4.9), scoring defense 29 (21.1), fewest penalty yards per game 27 (43.2), punt return defense 34 (5.4). 80th or worse Passing efficiency 87 (126.5), red zone TD percentage 94 (56.7), tackles for loss allowed 100 (6.7 PG), blocked kicks allowed 100 (3), turnovers lost 105 (22), field goal make percentage 112 (62.5*), red zone offense 118 (.733), passing yards per completion 125 (9.8), fumbles lost 127 (13), kickoff return defense 130 (38.1 per). Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: N/A Top 35: Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 19 (22.3); Phil Mafah - rushing TDs 22 (13), total touchdowns 31 (13); Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - tackles for loss 25 (1.2); Aidan Swanson - punting 32 (43.7 YPA); Jonathan Weitz - field goals per game 33 (1.4). (Stat rankings per the NCAA of all eligible teams and CFBStats.com; *CFBStats.com stat with all 133 teams.) Still not over this play by @KhalilBarnes7 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4LKUowxqV3 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 4, 2024

