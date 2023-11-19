By the numbers: Clemson defense builds on impressive stats against toughest challenge yet

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

North Carolina came to Death Valley Saturday with one of the most prolific offenses in the country, and Clemson maintained all of its Top 10 defensive rankings and even added one more. The Tigers moved to No. 6 nationally in turnovers gained (22) by the three from Saturday, to go with fellow Top 10 marks in defensive touchdowns (4th; 4), pass efficiency defense (6th; 100.98 rating), tackles for loss (7th; 7.5 per), passing defense (8th; 166.7 YPG), total defense (10th; 288.6 YPG) and passes intercepted (10th; 13). That group of defensive stats is joined by a stat that is also aided offensively, with a No. 10 time of possession ranking (32:45). As advanced stats can be at times, Clemson actually dropped four spots in ESPN's SP+ overall (24th) and now ranks 43rd offensively, 15th defensively and 76th on special teams. That's fourth-best overall among ACC programs behind Florida State (5), North Carolina (18) and Louisville (19). Clemson ranks 18th in ESPN's Football Power Index, which is second-best for ACC programs there (FSU is 9th; Louisville is next at No. 20). Clemson Top 10 ranks Defensive TDs 4 (4), turnovers gained 6 (22), passing efficiency defense 6 (100.98 rating), tackles for loss 7 (7.5 PG), passing defense 8 (166.7 YPG), total defense 10 (288.6 YPG), passes intercepted 10 (13), time of possession 10 (32:45). Top 35 ranks Fumbles recovered 12 (9), fewest penalties per game 21 (4.7), third down defense 26 (.331), fewest penalty yards per game 29 (43.5), rushing defense 31 (121.9 YPG), passes had intercepted 32 (7), team sacks per game 34 (2.6), fourth down defense 35 (.421). 80th or worse Red zone TD percentage 85 (55.3), tackles for loss allowed 94 (6.4 PG), blocked kicks allowed 110 (3), turnovers lost 111 (20), red zone offense 120 (.727), kickoff return defense 124 (25.4 per), passing yards per completion 124 (10.1), field goal make percentage 128 (50*), fumbles lost 128 (13). Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: N/A Top 35: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - TFLs per game 18 (1.3); Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 19 (22.3); Aidan Swanson - punting 29 (44 YPA). (Stat rankings per the NCAA of all eligible teams and CFBStats.com; *CFBStats.com stat with all 133 teams.)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now