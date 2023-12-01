CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Petrino before he was fired from Arkansas after a drama-filled motorcycle ride (USA Today Sports)
Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Dec 1 08:25

College Football is wild and crazier by the day with all the portal and coaching moves.

So controversial coach Bobby Petrino being back at Arkansas as their new offensive coordinator is not a huge story nowadays.

During his intro press conference this week, he took a random shot at Clemson, saying that the Tigers would have his signs when he played them at Louisville.

“I do know that when you went and played Clemson, they were going to have your signals,” Petrino said. “Guys on the sideline standing there with a sheet of paper with the signals on it, and that was tough.

“The SEC and the ACC have talked for years about putting the piece in the ear. One of the issues that you always have in the NCAA is that everyone has a vote.”

It's hard to take this guy seriously with his drama-filled track record. His credibility has been questioned in the past, and his comments should be taken with a degree of skepticism. Add to the fact that if coaches are easily learning your signals during the game, maybe have a more complicated signal scheme.

It's crucial for coaches like Petrino to focus on their own teams rather than making potentially harmful comments about other programs, especially without concrete proof.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 59) Author
spacer TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 TigerNet News®
spacer So, they were so dumb they couldn't change them?
 johnstoneF3
spacer Re: So, they were so dumb they couldn't change them?
 CUGRAD1980®
spacer Re: So, they were so dumb they couldn't change them?
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 74TIGER
spacer He probably called Dabo when Streater was let go. Dabo said he was
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Doesnt matter, had sex.
 JerryGarciaBand®
spacer Re: Doesnt matter, had to pay for sex.
 74TIGER
spacer Re: Doesnt matter, had sex.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Its not even against the rules if we deciphered them during the game
 TigersAndCubs
spacer Why would Tigernet post this ?
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: Why would Tigernet post this ?
 grrowl
spacer Re: Why would Tigernet post this ?
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Best sign we ever stole was
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer POTD
 clemson80tiger
spacer awesome can't help but laugh***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Well done***
 TGRRAG
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 saddis56®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 Fillthevalley®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 myplasticsurgeon
spacer I've said it before and I will say it again...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: I've said it before and I will say it again...
 Stillapirate®
spacer boo hoo... update your signals hot rod.***
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 TigermanJ92
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 SolidOrange89
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 SolidOrange89
spacer The next time OU plays their new conference mates Arkansas Im guessing
 geech72®
spacer And he wouldnt cheat or break ANY rules.
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Lol! Never cracked up more at an articles top picture
 Ucel74
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 Moontiger
spacer I remember talking to some super nice Louisville fans
 midvalleytiger
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 HarleyTgr
spacer He should get help with those prescription pain killers
 BpandoX
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 rgby83®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 jbs2108
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 74TIGER
spacer Relax
 Reckless96®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 CU1976
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 LCTiger97
spacer Ol Bobby, good times.
 NorthwestPurple®
spacer Hey remember when Bobby Petrino was relevant?
 Tickle_It
spacer Re: Hey remember when Bobby Petrino was relevant?
 macodi
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 Concept36
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Im really enjoying
 z3ntig3r
spacer Just clicked to see the neck brace photo, lol. Dude is absolute trash.***
 TGRRAG
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 T Nasty Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 ddclemson
spacer Petrino is a Creep and You Should Keep Your Daughter's Away From Him
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 slwcu79®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 CU51996
spacer Proof?***
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 cryptotiger
spacer Re: TNET: Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing
 jstone D329
spacer Sign stealing MI style vs non-MI style: Very different
 RememberTheDanny
Read all 59 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
