Bobby Petrino calls out Clemson over possible sign-stealing

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

College Football is wild and crazier by the day with all the portal and coaching moves. So controversial coach Bobby Petrino being back at Arkansas as their new offensive coordinator is not a huge story nowadays. During his intro press conference this week, he took a random shot at Clemson, saying that the Tigers would have his signs when he played them at Louisville. “I do know that when you went and played Clemson, they were going to have your signals,” Petrino said. “Guys on the sideline standing there with a sheet of paper with the signals on it, and that was tough. “The SEC and the ACC have talked for years about putting the piece in the ear. One of the issues that you always have in the NCAA is that everyone has a vote.” It's hard to take this guy seriously with his drama-filled track record. His credibility has been questioned in the past, and his comments should be taken with a degree of skepticism. Add to the fact that if coaches are easily learning your signals during the game, maybe have a more complicated signal scheme. It's crucial for coaches like Petrino to focus on their own teams rather than making potentially harmful comments about other programs, especially without concrete proof. 😂🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GfDwUSDDJe — Rob Co (@musclepug54) December 1, 2023

