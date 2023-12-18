Another former Tiger back in the transfer portal

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Another former Tiger Etinosa Reuben back in the transfer portal

2023 Dec 18

Another former Tiger is headed back into the transfer portal.

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben announced via social media that he has re-entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Reuben battled injuries with the Yellow Jackets, recording only one tackle in 2023.

At Clemson, he had 26 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, and a blocked field goal in 318 defensive snaps over 30 career games (one start) from 2019-22.

Out of high school, he was ranked as the sixth-best overall player in Missouri by 247Sports.

