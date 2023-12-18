Another former Tiger back in the transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben announced via social media that he has re-entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Reuben battled injuries with the Yellow Jackets, recording only one tackle in 2023.

At Clemson, he had 26 tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery, and a blocked field goal in 318 defensive snaps over 30 career games (one start) from 2019-22.

Out of high school, he was ranked as the sixth-best overall player in Missouri by 247Sports.