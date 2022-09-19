ACC announces game times & TV for Oct. 1

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 1.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

NC State at Clemson

Wake Forest at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Pitt

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Sept. 24.

All times are Eastern.

