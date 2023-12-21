40 Tigers graduate in fall ceremonies

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Forty student-athletes and 10 students in support roles and spirit squads earned degrees in the fall, which culminated in Clemson University’s Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 21, 2023 in Littlejohn Coliseum. Thirty-nine individuals earned undergraduate degrees, while twelve have earned master’s degrees. The fifty students comprise 25 different degree programs and nine athletic programs. Nine members served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and six were part of the Tiger Leadership Academy. The list includes 15 members of the football program, four members of the National Champion men’s soccer program, and three members of the Women’s Soccer College Cup team. In all, 22 of the graduates won team ACC Championships in their respective sports. Additionally, Daniel Gossett earned his PRTM degree as part of the Tiger Trust program, which allows student-athletes who left to pursue a career in professional sports to return to finish their degrees. Gossett was a second-round pick in the MLB draft by the Oakland As in 2014. In the most recent release, Clemson Athletics set a department record with a 97 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2013-16 cohort in data released by the NCAA, the highest among all public Power Five programs. It was the tenth consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91 percent or higher, and third in a row at 95 percent, one of three public Power Five schools nationally to make that claim. Clemson athletes also compiled a 991 Academic Progress Rate, its second-highest mark on record. Clemson fall graduates NAME SPORT/AREA DEGREE MAJOR Lori Belanger Women's Rowing BS Nursing William Blackston Football BS Health Science Katie Culumovic Women's Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership Tyler Davis Football Athletic Leadership Certificate Joseph Eddis Football BA Communication Jamel Edwards Men's Track & Field MENGR Biomedical Engineering MaKayla Elmore Women's Basketball BA Sports Communication Sage Ennis Football MS Athletic Leadership Marie Forbes Women's Track & Field BS Economics Daniel Gossett Tiger Trust/Baseball BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt Madison Gulian Manager BS Marketing Jessica Harrell Cheerleader BS Nursing Hal Hershfelt Women's Soccer MPA Public Administration Trent Howard Football BS Financial Management Maia Ishikawa Cheerleader BS Mechanical Engineering Guinove Joanus Men's Track & Field BA Sports Communication Emma Johnson Women's Lacrosse MBA Business Administration Sheridan Jones Football MS Athletic Leadership Jackson Leech Men's Track & Field BS Computer Info Systems Mitchell Mayes Football BS Health Science William Mcatee Football BS Financial Management Cameron Mcwhorter Cheerleader BS Animal and Veterinary Sc RJ Mickens Football BS Management Makenna Morris Women's Soccer BA Psychology Jaden Murray Football BS Management Ockera Myrie Women's Track & Field BA Communication Ruke Orhorhoro Football MS Athletic Leadership Walker Parks Football BS Criminal Justice Brandon Parrish Men's Soccer BA Communication Adria Powell Women's Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership Anna Renwick Women's Volleyball BA Sports Communication Curtis Robinson Athletic Trainer BS Biological Sciences Titus Sandy Men's Soccer BS Management Mohamed Seye Ait-Rayss Men's Soccer BS Marketing Will Shipley Football BS Management Benjamin Shirley Manager BA/BS Sports Communication/Marketing Mckenna Slavik Women's Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership Danielle Sloley Women's Track & Field BA Economics River Sneed Cheerleader MS Civil Engineering Brynne Sumner Women's Track & Field BA Biological Sciences Ousmane Sylla Men's Soccer BA Sociology Bryn Tucker Football BA Criminal Justice Kiki Ulinfun Athletic Trainer BA Philosophy Elsabe Van Der Merwe Women's Track & Field BS Financial Management Tyler Venables Football BA Political Science Jonathan Weitz Football MS Data Science and Analytics Harper White Women's Soccer BS Nursing Cardan Williams Men's Track & Field MS Athletic Leadership Courtney Williams Women's Track & Field BS Psychology Cole Wilson Manager BS Packaging Science Joanna Wypasek Manager BS Management