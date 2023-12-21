CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Shipley was among the graduates. He has a decision to make on staying at Clemson or going pro coming up.
Will Shipley was among the graduates. He has a decision to make on staying at Clemson or going pro coming up.

40 Tigers graduate in fall ceremonies
by - 2023 Dec 21 13:17

CLEMSON, S.C. – Forty student-athletes and 10 students in support roles and spirit squads earned degrees in the fall, which culminated in Clemson University’s Commencement ceremonies on Dec. 21, 2023 in Littlejohn Coliseum. Thirty-nine individuals earned undergraduate degrees, while twelve have earned master’s degrees.

The fifty students comprise 25 different degree programs and nine athletic programs. Nine members served on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and six were part of the Tiger Leadership Academy.

The list includes 15 members of the football program, four members of the National Champion men’s soccer program, and three members of the Women’s Soccer College Cup team. In all, 22 of the graduates won team ACC Championships in their respective sports.

Additionally, Daniel Gossett earned his PRTM degree as part of the Tiger Trust program, which allows student-athletes who left to pursue a career in professional sports to return to finish their degrees. Gossett was a second-round pick in the MLB draft by the Oakland As in 2014.

In the most recent release, Clemson Athletics set a department record with a 97 percent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for the 2013-16 cohort in data released by the NCAA, the highest among all public Power Five programs. It was the tenth consecutive cohort in which Clemson’s department-wide GSR was at 91 percent or higher, and third in a row at 95 percent, one of three public Power Five schools nationally to make that claim. Clemson athletes also compiled a 991 Academic Progress Rate, its second-highest mark on record.

Clemson fall graduates

NAME SPORT/AREA DEGREE MAJOR

Lori Belanger Women's Rowing BS Nursing

William Blackston Football BS Health Science

Katie Culumovic Women's Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership

Tyler Davis Football Athletic Leadership Certificate

Joseph Eddis Football BA Communication

Jamel Edwards Men's Track & Field MENGR Biomedical Engineering

MaKayla Elmore Women's Basketball BA Sports Communication

Sage Ennis Football MS Athletic Leadership

Marie Forbes Women's Track & Field BS Economics

Daniel Gossett Tiger Trust/Baseball BS Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt

Madison Gulian Manager BS Marketing

Jessica Harrell Cheerleader BS Nursing

Hal Hershfelt Women's Soccer MPA Public Administration

Trent Howard Football BS Financial Management

Maia Ishikawa Cheerleader BS Mechanical Engineering

Guinove Joanus Men's Track & Field BA Sports Communication

Emma Johnson Women's Lacrosse MBA Business Administration

Sheridan Jones Football MS Athletic Leadership

Jackson Leech Men's Track & Field BS Computer Info Systems

Mitchell Mayes Football BS Health Science

William Mcatee Football BS Financial Management

Cameron Mcwhorter Cheerleader BS Animal and Veterinary Sc

RJ Mickens Football BS Management

Makenna Morris Women's Soccer BA Psychology

Jaden Murray Football BS Management

Ockera Myrie Women's Track & Field BA Communication

Ruke Orhorhoro Football MS Athletic Leadership

Walker Parks Football BS Criminal Justice

Brandon Parrish Men's Soccer BA Communication

Adria Powell Women's Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership

Anna Renwick Women's Volleyball BA Sports Communication

Curtis Robinson Athletic Trainer BS Biological Sciences

Titus Sandy Men's Soccer BS Management

Mohamed Seye Ait-Rayss Men's Soccer BS Marketing

Will Shipley Football BS Management

Benjamin Shirley Manager BA/BS Sports Communication/Marketing

Mckenna Slavik Women's Volleyball MS Athletic Leadership

Danielle Sloley Women's Track & Field BA Economics

River Sneed Cheerleader MS Civil Engineering

Brynne Sumner Women's Track & Field BA Biological Sciences

Ousmane Sylla Men's Soccer BA Sociology

Bryn Tucker Football BA Criminal Justice

Kiki Ulinfun Athletic Trainer BA Philosophy

Elsabe Van Der Merwe Women's Track & Field BS Financial Management

Tyler Venables Football BA Political Science

Jonathan Weitz Football MS Data Science and Analytics

Harper White Women's Soccer BS Nursing

Cardan Williams Men's Track & Field MS Athletic Leadership

Courtney Williams Women's Track & Field BS Psychology

Cole Wilson Manager BS Packaging Science

Joanna Wypasek Manager BS Management

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
No. 18 Tigers look for bounce-back versus Queens
No. 18 Tigers look for bounce-back versus Queens
4-star linebacker has Clemson in top schools
4-star linebacker has Clemson in top schools
40 Tigers graduate in fall ceremonies
40 Tigers graduate in fall ceremonies
Clemson commit honored as Junior Football Player of Year
Clemson commit honored as Junior Football Player of Year
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts