247Sports names Tiger defender to true freshman All-American team

247Sports names Tiger defender Peter Woods to true freshman All-American team

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports named five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods to its true freshman preseason All-American team this week. The site's Chris Hummer analyzed the call: One of the breakout stars of spring practice, Woods will see considerable playing time this year. He’s backed up a buzzy spring game performance with an excellent fall camp (thus far) and seems primed for a ton of snaps behind Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro. He could even slide outside if needed. Clemson defensive run game coordinator and defensive tackles coach coach Nick Eason commented on Woods earlier this offseason, stating: “He has the talent level to be one of the best ever to come through Clemson.” High praise. Another 247Sports analyst agreed that Woods is the one to watch for the Tigers, while also pointing to safety Khalil Barnes, defensive lineman TJ Parker, defensive lineman Vic Burley and wide receiver (potential DB as well) Misun Kelley as honorable mentions. “This is a player who is ready-made to play,” 247Sports' Cooper Petagna said. “Since he has stepped on campus for Dabo Swinney, defensive line coach Nick Eason, it has been nothing but rave reviews. Quick twitch, explosive, powerful at the point of attack. Super polished coming out of Thompson in Alabama. I expect this dude to be a household name probably by mid-season.” He was ESPN's top-rated defender in the 2023 class after garnering the honors of MaxPreps first-team All-America and Alabama player of the year. His Thompson teams won four straight 7A state titles and went 50-5 over his four years there. He finished high school with 260 tackles, 72 TFLs and 29.5 sacks.

