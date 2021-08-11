Clemson basketball announces latest signee for upcoming season

CU Athletic Communications by

Ben Middlebrooks Forward TigerNet: (3.00) (3.00)

Height: 6-10 Weight: 225 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (Calvary Christian HS) Class: 2021 ESPN:

#90 Overall, #14 PF, #13 FL #90 Overall, #14 PF, #13 FL Rivals:

24/7:

#37 PF, #24 FL #37 PF, #24 FL 6-10225Fort Lauderdale, FL (Calvary Christian HS)2021

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of Ben Middlebrooks (Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Westminster Academy) on Wednesday. Middlebrooks signed to play for the Tigers and is reclassifying from 2022 to 2021.

Middlebrooks’ sister, Mackenzy, was a member of Clemson’s women’s tennis program and graduated in 2021.

“The Clemson Family certainly rings true with the Middlebrooks. I’m very happy that Ben chose to join his sister and become a Tiger,” said Brownell. “Ben is a skilled, versatile big who moves very well for his size and rebounds the ball at a high level. He has a high motor and excels because of his skill level and high basketball IQ. His passion for Clemson was evident throughout the recruiting process and fans will see it in his play.”

Middlebrooks is a 6-10, 225-pound frontcourt player who is rated as a three-star prospect. As a senior at Westminster Academy, he averaged 20.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. During his junior year at Westminster Academy, he averaged 20.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game.

He was a member of Each 1 Teach 1 Elite and they reached the Elite Eight of the 2021 Nike EYBL Peach Jam. He finished second in rebounding during Peach Jam with 9.9 per game. He also tallied 7.7 points per contest.

The Florida native joins Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C./Cardinal Newman) and Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) to make up Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class.

Middlebrooks chose Clemson over Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Dayton.