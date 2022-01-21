Clemson's home game with Duke rescheduled
by - Friday, January 21, 2022, 7:23 PM
Clemson will host Duke in February.
Clemson will host Duke in February.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Duke has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. and will air on ACCN in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson women’s basketball’s home game against Wake Forest also on Thursday, Feb. 10 has been moved up to 2 p.m. It will air on ACCN. Admission to all women’s basketball games are FREE to the general public.

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

Tickets for the sold-out game (Dec. 29) will be honored for the Feb. 10 game with the Blue Devils.

Mobile tickets will automatically update with the new date and time.

Comment on this story
Print   
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest