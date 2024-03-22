|
WATCH: Postgame reaction from Clemson's dominating win over New Mexico
2024 Mar 22 21:41-
Clemson is on to the Round of 32 and a matchup with 3-seed Baylor on Sunday in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Memphis after a decisive victory over the 11th-seeded New Mexico Lobos.
Check out the postgame reaction from the press conference and the locker room.
.@ClemsonMBB with the win! 🏀— March Madness Men’s Basketball TV (@MM_MBB_TV) March 22, 2024
Coach Brad Brownell and Guard Chase Hunter join @JonRothstein for a post-game chat. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1g9FntQDMV
PUT IT UP, CHASE 😤 pic.twitter.com/XwfWqKYEKI— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 22, 2024
