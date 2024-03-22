CLEMSON BASKETBALL

PJ Hall and the Tigers are still dancing.
WATCH: Postgame reaction from Clemson's dominating win over New Mexico
by - 2024 Mar 22 21:41

Clemson is on to the Round of 32 and a matchup with 3-seed Baylor on Sunday in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament in Memphis after a decisive victory over the 11th-seeded New Mexico Lobos.

Check out the postgame reaction from the press conference and the locker room.

WATCH: Postgame reaction from Clemson's dominating win over New Mexico
