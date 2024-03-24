|
WATCH: Clemson celebrating after NCAA tourney win over Baylor
The Tigers are headed to the Sweet 16!
No. 6 seed Clemson defeated No. 3 Baylor with an impressive 72-64 victory in Memphis, TN on Sunday night.
The team was obviously excited after the hard-fought win.
Check out their celebration below:
Leave no doubt! pic.twitter.com/ZJ4Es7YZW7— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024
CLEMSON IS FEELIN’ SWEET!!! pic.twitter.com/ur3iIB90UU— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024
WHY NOT US ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/u2KXfkkezS— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024
THE HYPE IS REAL 🗣️
Soaking it all in 😅 pic.twitter.com/T45iS9cQTZ— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024
All the love for Coach 🧡 pic.twitter.com/qSDQ1PCMBs— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024
We win, we keep dancing 🕺 pic.twitter.com/jS5p6yNzIe— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024
Clemson Tigers 🐅 are headed to Los Angeles #NCAAMBB #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/4DjaF16Go1— Kevin D. White (@kevinwhite777) March 25, 2024
