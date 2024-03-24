CLEMSON BASKETBALL

WATCH: Clemson celebrating after NCAA tourney win over Baylor

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 24 20:59

The Tigers are headed to the Sweet 16!

No. 6 seed Clemson defeated No. 3 Baylor with an impressive 72-64 victory in Memphis, TN on Sunday night.

The team was obviously excited after the hard-fought win.

Check out their celebration below:

