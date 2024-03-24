WATCH: Clemson celebrating after NCAA tourney win over Baylor

No. 6 seed Clemson defeated No. 3 Baylor with an impressive 72-64 victory in Memphis, TN on Sunday night.

The team was obviously excited after the hard-fought win.

Check out their celebration below:

WHY NOT US ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/u2KXfkkezS — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024

Soaking it all in 😅 pic.twitter.com/T45iS9cQTZ — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024

All the love for Coach 🧡 pic.twitter.com/qSDQ1PCMBs — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 25, 2024