WATCH: Brad Brownell, Clemson players preview NCAA matchup with New Mexico

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell and veteran players Chase Hunter, P.J. Hall, and Joseph Girard III spoke to the media Thursday, previewing Friday's matchup with No. 11 seed New Mexico (3:10 pm ET on TruTV). “Just excited to be here. Really happy for our players, especially after being left out last year," Brownell said. Just really wanted these guys to be able to experience this opportunity. We were last in the tournament, I think it was in '21, which was the COVID year. So guys like Chase and PJ, for us, Alex Hemenway, those guys didn't really get a true NCAA Tournament.” Brownell has a lot of respect for the New Mexico coach and the talented opponent. “So we're just excited to be here. Have a lot of respect for Richard. Coached against him while he was at Minnesota. He's done a terrific job there at New Mexico. Super talented team that is probably playing their best basketball when it matters most right now, having won the Mountain West Tournament. And we know we have our hands full with that group. Brownell is hoping his team plays much better than they did in the ACC tournament. "But we're looking forward to the challenge. And we didn't play our best in our last outing. And I think our guys are looking forward to doing a little bit better this time.” Clemson opened as a 3-point underdog against New Mexico. Check out the media session below:

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now