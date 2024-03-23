TV announcers, channel for Clemson-Baylor

No. 6 seed Clemson (22-11) will play No. 3 Baylor (24-10) in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum (Memphis, TN) on Sunday, March 24, at 6:10 pm ET on TNT.

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), and Jon Rothstein will call the television broadcast. The same trio called the first-round NCAA tournament game between Clemson and New Mexico.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Baylor defeated 14-seed Colgate on Friday, 92-67. They are a 4.5-point favorite (FanDuel) over the Tigers.

This will be just the fourth meeting between Clemson and Baylor, the first since the 1983-84 season. Baylor has a 2-1 series lead.