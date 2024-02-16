Tigers seek to continue streaks hosting Wolfpack

The Tigers (17-7, 7-6 ACC) seek a fourth consecutive win this season and a seventh in a row over the Wolfpack (15-9, 7-6) in Saturday night's 7:45 p.m. tip-off (TheCW; Tom Werme, PxP; Mike Gminski, Analyst).

Clemson is given an 82% win projection by ESPN's matchup predictor. The Tigers are up to No. 28 in KenPom rating (No. 21 offense/No. 61 defense) against a No. 77 NC State (No. 103 offense/No. 57 defense).

• Clemson is 60-105 all-time against NC State, including 37-33 in games played in Clemson. Head Coach Brad Brownell is 14-10 against NC State. The Tigers have won seven-of-the-last eight.

• The Tigers swept three games from the Wolfpack last season and by an average margin of 18.3 points per game.

• Clemson won at home, 78-64, at NC State, 96-71, and in the ACC Tournament, 80-64.

• The Tigers' Jack Clark spent the 2022-23 season at NC State and joined Clemson in the offseason prior to this year.

• The Wolfpack's Ben Middlebrooks spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Clemson. Middlebrooks averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 60 games for the Tigers and made 11 starts.

Clemson NCAA Tournament resume

Record: 17-7

Road/neutral record: 8-4

Strength of schedule: 10

Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 4-4 (Wins: 85-77 at No. 5 Alabama; 80-76 at No. 11 UNC; 74-66 versus No. 39 TCU; 79-70 at No. 54 Pitt)

Quadrant 3/4 losses: 1 (93-90 to No. 142 GT at home)

Result-based metric average: 13.5

Predictive metric average rank: 25.5

NET ranking: 25

Non-conference record: 10-1

ESPN projected seed: 5

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, SC 22/0 3.3 1.2 0.9 11.9

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 24/24 12.2 2.5 3.0 32.1

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 24/1 2.7 1.9 1.7 17.7

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 24/24 9.6 9.5 2.3 26.3

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 14/6 3.4 4.3 1.1 17.5

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 24/0 6.1 3.3 0.8 15.2

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 24/24 15.3 3.5 3.1 32.8

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, SC 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 24/17 6.6 2.6 1.0 19.8

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, SC 24/24 19.6 7.2 1.6 29.4

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 19/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.6