Tigers seek to build ACC momentum, sweep Florida State home-and-home

The Tigers (18-8, 8-7 ACC) can put together consecutive ACC wins, improve to 2-2 at Littlejohn Coliseum this month, and take its second game over conference rival Florida State (14-12, 8-7) on Saturday night.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7:52 p.m. Tom Werme and Brian Oliver will call the broadcast for the CW. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

ESPN's matchup predictor gives Clemson an 85% win projection. Brad Brownell's Tigers are up to No. 24 with KenPom rating (No. 17 offense/No. 60 defense) against a No. 79-ranked Seminoles team (No. 104 offense/No. 57 defense).

• Clemson and Florida State will meet for the 85th time in program history. The Tigers have won the last three in the series after sweeping the Seminoles in 2022-23 and winning the first this year, 78-67, in Tallahassee.

• The three-game win streak against the Seminoles is the third in program history (1951-60; 2004-06).

• Clemson won earlier this season in Tallahassee, 78-67, behind four double-digit scorers. (Scoring: C. Hunter - 14, Hall - 13, Beadle - 12, Girard III - 10).

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 18-8

Road/neutral record: 9-4

Strength of schedule: 13

Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 4-3 (Wins: 85-77 at No. 5 Alabama; 80-76 at No. 10 UNC; 74-66 versus No. 37 TCU; 79-70 at No. 57 Pitt)

Quadrant 3/4 losses: 2 (No. 80 NC State 78-77 at home, 93-90 to No. 145 GT at home)

Result-based metric average: 18.5

Predictive metric average rank: 23

NET ranking: 25

Non-conference record: 10-1

ESPN projected NCAA Tournament seed: 5

(NET and metrics per WarrenNolan.com).

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 24/0 3.2 1.1 0.9 11.6

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 26/26 12.3 2.6 3.0 32.0

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 26/1 2.7 1.8 1.6 16.9

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 26/26 9.7 9.2 2.2 26.1

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 16/8 4.0 4.5 1.3 19.1

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 26/0 6.2 3.4 0.8 15.8

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 26/26 15.5 3.5 3.1 33.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 26/17 6.2 2.5 1.0 18.8

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 26/26 19.2 7.1 1.6 29.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 20/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.5