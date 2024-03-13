Tigers open ACC Tournament play with Boston College

The Clemson men's basketball team (21-10, 11-9 ACC) seeks to make some noise in D.C., starting with a Wednesday matchup against the Boston College Eagles (18-14, 8-12). Tipoff in Capital One Arena is set for 9:30 p.m. Dave O'Brien, Cory Alexander and Angel Gray will call the broadcast for ESPNU. Don Munson, Jim Davis and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite and ESPN gives it a 77.6% win projection. Brad Brownell's Tigers are No. 24 in the KenPom ratings (No. 21 offense/No. 58 defense) to BC's No. 88 ranking (No. 71 offense/No. 128 defense). Clemson beat the Eagles 89-78 in Littlejohn Coliseum on Jan. 13. • Clemson and Boston College will meet for the 31st time in program history. Clemson leads 21-9 and the Tigers are 13-5 against the Eagles under Head Coach Brad Brownell. • The Tigers are 5-0 against the Eagles at neutral sites, including a March 8, 2018 win in Brooklyn in the ACC Tournament. The Tigers won 90-82. • Both teams have met twice before that in the ACC Tournament. A 70-47 win in 2011 in Greensboro and a 82-48 win in 2008 in Charlotte. CLEMSON IN THE ACC TOURNAMENT • Clemson is 23-69 in the ACC Tournament over the years with two appearances in the championship game. Those appearances took place in 1962 and 2008. • In 2008, the Tigers reach the Championship game in Charlotte with wins over Boston College by 34 points and Duke. The Blue Devils were ranked seventh in the nation, but the Tigers came away with a 78-74 victory behind 18 points from Trevor Booker. The win broke a 22-game losing streak for Clemson against Duke. Clemson lost the championship game the next day to North Carolina, 86-81. • Clemson reached the ACC Championship game in 1962 in Raleigh. The Tigers were the sixth seed, but upset No. 3 seed and home standing NC State in the first round, 67-46, in one of the great upsets in Clemson history. The Tigers then beat No. 2 seed and eighth-ranked (AP) Duke in the semifinals, 77-72 behind 34 points by Jim Brennan. Wake Forest and point guard Billy Packer downed Clemson in the finals 77-66. • One of the most exciting Clemson victories in the ACC Tournament took place in Greensboro in 1996. The Tigers defeated North Carolina 75-73 on a dunk by Greg Buckner with just 0.6 seconds left. Terrell McIntyre, who is now on the Clemson staff, was the starting point guard in that game. Freshman forward Harold Jamison, who had just 29 assists all season, made the pass that led to Buckner’s dunk. It is still the only time Clemson has defeated North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. • BY SEED: Clemson has the following records: 1-1 as #1; 0-1 as #2; 6-6 as #3, 4-7 as #4, 1-6 as # 5; 4-10 as #6, 1-14 as #7; 2-13 as #8; 2-8 as #9, 1-1 as #10, 0-1 as #11 and 1-1 as #12. • BY CITY IN THE ACC TOURNAMENT: Clemson is 3-13 in Raleigh, 5-13 in Charlotte, 9-28 in Greensboro, 1-6 in Atlanta, 1-3 in Landover, 1-2 in Washington, D.C., 0-1 in Tampa and 3-3 in Brooklyn. • BY OPPONENT: Clemson is 3-0 vs. Boston College, 4-7 vs. Duke, 2-6 vs. Florida State, 1-4 vs. Georgia Tech, 2-9 vs. Maryland, 1-2 vs. Miami, 1-15 vs. North Carolina, 5-7 vs. NC State, 0-2 vs. South Carolina, 1-8 vs. Virginia, 0-2 vs. Virginia Tech and 3-7 vs. Wake Forest. Clemson NCAA Tournament resume Record: 21-10 Road/neutral record: 9-6 Strength of schedule: 15 Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 5-5 (Wins: 80-76 at No. 7 UNC; 85-77 at No. 8 Alabama; 85-68 versus No. 23 Boise State at home; 74-66 versus No. 40 TCU at neutral site; 79-70 at No. 44 Pitt) Quadrant 3/4 losses: 2 (78-77 to No. 79 NC State at home; 93-90 to No. 126 GT at home) Result-based metric average: 22.5 Predictive metric average rank: 23.5 NET ranking: 26 Non-conference record: 10-1 ESPN/CBS projected seed: 6 BracketMatrix projected seed: 5 (Metrics per WarrenNolan.com)

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 29/0 3.2 1.0 0.9 11.4

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 31/31 12.6 2.4 2.9 32.6

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 31/1 2.5 1.6 1.4 15.2

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 31/31 9.7 9.6 2.2 27.0

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 20/12 4.2 4.8 1.4 21.7

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 31/0 5.9 3.3 0.8 15.4

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 31/31 15.7 3.2 2.9 32.6

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 31/18 5.8 2.3 1.0 18.5

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 31/31 18.8 6.8 1.5 29.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 20/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.5

