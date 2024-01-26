Tigers head to Durham to face No. 12 Duke

The Tigers (13-5, 3-4 ACC) take aim at a second in a row over the Blue Devils (14-4, 5-2), after a 72-64 victory over Duke last year in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Tipoff in Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. on Saturday. Dave O'Brien, Cory Alexander and Myron Medcalf will call the broadcast for ESPN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Blue Devils are given a 79.5% win projection by ESPN. Duke is No. 13 with the KenPom ratings (No. 9 offense/No. 38 defense), while Clemson is No. 33 (No. 13 offense/No. 93 defense).

Duke guard Jeremy Roach (ankle) has missed time lately and his status is in question for Saturday. He is averaging 14.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

• Clemson and Duke will meet for the 146th time in program history. The Tigers won the last meeting against the Blue Devils, 72-64, in Clemson last season.

• Clemson has a 33-112 overall record against Duke, including a 4-63 record in Durham and 4-61 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Clemson’s first game in Cameron was on Jan. 20, 1940, a 54-49 Duke victory that was just the third game in the history of the facility. It opened on Jan. 6, 1940 with a Duke victory over Princeton.

• Clemson’s four victories in Cameron took place in 1975-76 (90-89), 1976-77 (80-73 in OT), 1983-84 (77-76) and 1994-95 (75-70). The first two wins were Clemson teams led by Tree Rollins.

• Clemson lost its first 28 games in Cameron and Duke has won the last 20 against the Tigers. Clemson has had four one-possession losses at Duke during the 20-game streak, two under current head coach Brad Brownell. The Tigers lost by a point at Duke in 1997-98, Rick Barnes' final year as Clemson head coach, 81-80. Iker Iturbe had a left corner fall away shot at the buzzer that missed. Clemson lost by 68-66 at Cameron in 2006-07 on a buzzer layup by David McClure off a pass from current Duke coach Jon Scheyer.

• Clemson also lost one-possession games at Duke in 2016-17 (64-62) and in 2021-22, Clemson’s last appearance at Cameron (71-69). Shelton Mitchell, who led Clemson in scoring with 23 points, lost control of the ball on his way up to attempt the game tying shot in the 2017 game.

• Duke defeated Clemson 71-69 in Cameron in 2021-22. The Blue Devils' Paolo Banchero made a jumper with 13 seconds left to give Duke a four-point lead, the key basket of the game.

• Clemson’s last two wins at Duke came in Bill Foster’s last ACC road game and Rick Barnes first ACC road game.

• Clemson defeated a 15th-ranked Duke team on Feb. 29, 1984. It would be Coach K’s first NCAA Tournament team. The Tigers had a 76-61 lead with six minutes left, but could make just one free throw and no field goals the remainder of the game. Duke cut the lead to 77-76 and had the ball for a final possession, but Johnny Dawkins missed a right wing jumper and the Tigers had the victory. Clemson played the game without star center Murray Jarman, who was ill and back at Clemson. A freshman named Horace Grant picked up his minutes and scored 16 points on 6-for-6 field goal shooting and 4-for-4 from the line.

• Clemson’s last win in Cameron in 1994-95 was over a 9th-ranked Duke team. It would be the only ACC game Coach K coached that year. Clemson made 10-for-15 on 3-point shots as all seven Clemson players who participated made at least one three. The Tigers also shot 55.0 percent from the field overall and 76.0 percent from the line.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG HT WT Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 17/0 3.2 1.2 0.8 11.3

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 18/18 11.8 2.5 2.8 31.8

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 18/0 3.1 2.3 2.1 20.4

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 18/18 9.8 9.6 2.2 25.5

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 8/3 3.0 3.0 1.0 14.0

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 18/0 7.1 3.4 0.8 16.6

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 18/18 14.9 3.7 3.4 32.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 18/14 7.5 2.8 0.9 20.6

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 18/18 19.7 7.1 1.7 28.6

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 18/0 0.8 0.9 0.3 4.5

