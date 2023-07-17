Tiger guard announces signing with pro league

"Rookie Year Contract Signed!! Time to be a pro!! Let's do it!" Galloway said.

Galloway started his college career in the 2017-18 athletic season with College of Charleston and spent four seasons there before first transferring to Boston College. He averaged as much as 15 points at CofC and then 8.3 points at BC.

In one year at Clemson, he averaged 11.2 points, hitting 86.9% from the free throw line and 32.7% of 3-pointers.

Galloway's newest team finished 8th in the Lithuanian Basketball League last season, which featured 12 teams.