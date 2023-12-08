No. 24 Tigers take on fellow unbeaten TCU in Toronto

TigerNet Staff by

No. 24-ranked Clemson men's basketball (8-0) takes its unbeaten run to Toronto, Canada, and a date with fellow undefeated team TCU (7-0). Tipoff in Coca-Cola Coliseum is set for 4 p.m. Saturday. Jason Benetti and Robbie Hummel will call the broadcast for FS1. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. The game is the second of a doubleheader in Toronto, following the 1:30 p.m. tip for No. 4 Purdue (8-1) and Alabama (6-2) on FOX. Clemson is rated No. 26 by KenPom (No. 22 offense/No. 40 defense), while the Horned Frogs aren't far behind at No. 33 (No. 50 offense/No. 27 defense). Clemson will play its first-ever game in Canada. It will be Clemson’s first regular season game outside the U.S. since November 21, 2018, when the Tigers played the third of three games against Creighton in the tournament's championship game in the Cayman Islands. • Overall, Clemson is 19-9 in games outside the United States. The first took place in the season opener of the 1987-88 season when the Tigers defeated Oregon State, 69-54 in Taiwan. Clemson played just one official game on that trip but also had two exhibition games against foreign teams. • Brad Brownell has a 6-3 record in games played outside the United States. He also has taken two Clemson teams to the Virgin Islands. • This marks the fourth all-time meeting between Clemson and TCU. The Tigers lead the all-time series 3-0. The last game played in the series was November 24, 2019 – a 62-60 win for the Tigers. • Clemson trailed 52-37 late in regulation before engineering a 15-0 run to force overtime and would win the extra period 10-8 to claim victory. It was the largest deficit overcome for victory for the Tigers since overcoming a 19-point deficit to N.C. State on 1-25-2011. Clemson trailed 31-12 in the first half and won 60-50. Clemson stats Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 7/0 2.7 0.6 0.4 8.6 G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 8/8 11.8 2.5 3.6 31.1 G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 8/0 2.3 2.3 2.4 16.2 G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 8/8 8.3 9.6 1.1 24.2 F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 6/3 2.8 2.5 0.5 13.5 F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 8/0 7.5 4.3 0.8 17.4 G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 8/8 14.4 2.9 3.4 31.2 G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6 G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.1 F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 8/5 5.8 2.1 0.9 16.7 C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 8/8 20.5 7.8 2.6 29.0 F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.1 F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 8/0 1.1 1.4 0.5 6.4

