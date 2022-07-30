Jaguars announce release of Clemson pro Naz Bohannon

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have waived Naz Bohannon on Saturday.

Bohannon, 6-5, 232, played basketball at Clemson in 2021 after playing four seasons at Youngstown State (2017-20). He finished his collegiate career with 1,425 points and 1,124 total rebounds.

He was on hand at Clemson’s pro day and signed with the Jaguars after the NFL draft was over as a tight end.

Bohannon played football and basketball at Lorain (Ohio) High School.

