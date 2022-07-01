PJ Hall and the Tigers have a date set with 2022 NCAA Tournament team Loyola Chicago this December in Atlanta now.
Clemson returning to Atlanta for marquee neutral site game
by - 2022 Jul 1, Fri 10:21

Clemson men's basketball is returning to Atlanta for a third-straight December with the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.

Clemson will take on recent Final Four team Loyola Chicago on Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena. There are three games there in all that weekend, with Memphis-Auburn and Wake Forest-LSU as well.

Clemson topped Drake 90-80 there last year and beat Alabama 64-56 in Atlanta the year before.

Loyola Chicago went 25-8 last season and saw its campaign end with a first-round loss to 7-seed Ohio State.

Other non-conference games set include Bellarmine going to Littlejohn on Nov. 18, a neutral site tournament from Nov. 25-26 in Niceville, Florida starting with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and an ACC-Big Ten Challenge home matchup with Penn State on Nov. 29.

4-star WR sets commitment date, has Clemson in final group

5-star Clemson commit ranked as high as No. 2 in final Elite 11 standings

Clemson updates jersey numbers for freshman players

