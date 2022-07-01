Clemson returning to Atlanta for marquee neutral site game

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball is returning to Atlanta for a third-straight December with the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase.

Clemson will take on recent Final Four team Loyola Chicago on Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena. There are three games there in all that weekend, with Memphis-Auburn and Wake Forest-LSU as well.

Clemson topped Drake 90-80 there last year and beat Alabama 64-56 in Atlanta the year before.

Loyola Chicago went 25-8 last season and saw its campaign end with a first-round loss to 7-seed Ohio State.

Other non-conference games set include Bellarmine going to Littlejohn on Nov. 18, a neutral site tournament from Nov. 25-26 in Niceville, Florida starting with the Iowa Hawkeyes, and an ACC-Big Ten Challenge home matchup with Penn State on Nov. 29.

The college edition is coming up on its 3rd year! The anticipation behind this event has been mind blowing. So we are excited to announce the line up for #HHG 2022!



Check the games out in the heart of Atlanta again Dec.10th and 18th.



Games will also be aired on @ESPN networks. pic.twitter.com/awkG8Pocnd — Holiday Hoopsgiving (@HHoopsgiving) July 1, 2022